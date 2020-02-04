Enterprise Social Software Market Promises Growth with Shift toward Multi-level Support Pushed by Single Comprehensive Platform Demand, Globally

The global enterprise social software market is foreseen to capitalize on opportunities brought in with the boom in big data and its analytics requiring solutions for collecting large volumes of data and extracting useful information to make improved decisions. A growing number of young employees familiar with social media and successful enterprise social software deployments could allow a myriad of favorable prospects to flow in the market.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global enterprise social software market could rake in a US$6.1 bn by 2022 end at a 20.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. In 2017, the market earned a US$2.4 bn.

The world enterprise social software market is predicted to be impacted by some influential trends such as the stable shift to inclusive suites and platforms. Vendors could be forced to shift to providing a multi-level support in the foreseeable future due to the surging demand for a single all-inclusive platform. Such a platform should be able to address all types of requirements including wikis, online communities, blogs, messaging, and email. The convergence of social and collaboration software into a single vital offering could also encourage market growth with the advent of social software. As a result, tasks such as messaging, emailing, and file sharing could be performed without the use of conventional tools.

The world enterprise social software market is prophesied to be classified into small, medium, and large as per enterprise size. Out of these segments, the market could testify the dominance of large enterprise while it rises at an expected CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. On the basis of segmentation by vertical, the market could be divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecommunications, retail, and government. By type of deployment, there could be important segments such as on-premise and cloud-based taking birth in the market.

In terms of geography, the world enterprise social software market is forecasted to be segmented into significant regions such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, and Europe and Japan as a key country. However, the market could find lucrative prospects in North America as it is projected to take a leading share of US$2.5 bn by the end of the forecast period. Europe could be another dominating region rising at a 16.5% CAGR. Japan and the MEA are anticipated to be on the slower side of growth in the market.

The competitive scenario of the worldwide enterprise social software market is comprehensively detailed in the publication. The nature of the vendor landscape and factors affecting its behavior are meticulously elaborated by the authors, so that readers could receive a clear view of how their competitors would go about their business in the next few years. Leading players profiled in the publication are Aurea, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lithium Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP, Socialtext, Inc., Synacor, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., and VMWare, Inc.