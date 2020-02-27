ENTERPRISE PORTAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2025

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Portal Market by type (information portal, collaborative portal, application portal), services (enterprise content management service (ECM), enterprise collaboration service (ECS)), vertical (BFSI, retail); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global enterprise portal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.
The major players in global enterprise portal market include:
• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)
• Liferay, Inc (U.S.)
• Sitecore (Denmark)
• Iflexion (U.S.)
• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
• Infosys Limited (India)
• HCL Technologies Limited (India)
• Accenture Plc (Ireland)
• International Business Machines Corp (U.S.)
• Microsoft (U.S.)
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861381-enterprise-portal-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Spain
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of type, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Information Portal
• Collaborative Portal
• Application Portal
On the basis of services, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM)
• Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS)
On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise portal market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Retail
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861381-enterprise-portal-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Enterprise Portal Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Enterprise Portal Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Information Portal
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Collaborative Portal
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Application Portal
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4.3 Employee Portal
7.4.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4.4 Customer Portal
7.4.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4.5 Supplier Portal
7.4.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4.6 Other Portals
7.4.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enterprise Content Management Service (ECM)
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Enterprise Collaboration Service (ECS)
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Enterprise Search Service (ESS)
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Enterprise Portal Market By Vertical
………..
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.1.3 Financial Updates
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 Liferay, Inc. (U.S.)
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.2.3 Financial Updates
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 Sitecore (Denmark)
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.3.3 Financial Updates
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 Iflexion (U.S.)
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.4.3 Financial Updates
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.5.3 Financial Updates
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 Infosys Limited (India)
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.6.3 Financial Updates
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 HCL Technologies Limited (India)
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.7.3 Financial Updates
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 Accenture Plc (Ireland)
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.8.3 Financial Updates
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.9 International Business Machines Corp (U.S.)
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.9.3 Financial Updates
11.9.4 Key Developments
11.10 Microsoft (U.S.)
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Type/Business Segment Overview
11.10.3 Financial Updates
11.10.4 Key Developments
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com