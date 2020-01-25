ENTERPRISE MOBILITY SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the Enterprise Mobility Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Mobility Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

EMM software intends to prevent unauthorized access to enterprise applications and corporate data on mobile devices. EMM software bridges any gaps between mobile device management (MDM) and mobile application management (MAM) software.

EMM tools are all-purpose platforms that centrally manage and enforce corporate security policies.

The goal of EMM software is to determine if and how mobile applications can be integrated with work processes, policies, and objectives. EMM software eases the job of IT departments in supporting employees as they use mobile devices in and outside the workplace.

The global Enterprise Mobility Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Mobility Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Symantec

Microsoft

IBM

SAP

Apple

VMware

Citrix

Cisco

AT&T

Atos

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Application Management

Enterprise Email and Content Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT &Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Retail

Automotive

Others

