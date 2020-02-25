Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Analysis By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Product & Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2024

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a set of technology, processes, and policies to secure and manage the use of corporate- and employee-owned mobile devices within an organization. Managing mobile apps and devices is a challenge faced by all organizations these days. One technology that’s evolved to address mobile security, access and control is enterprise mobility management (EMM), itself an evolution of mobile device management (MDM) and bring your own device (BYOD) practices. EMM is constantly evolving to accommodate an ever-changing set of device platforms and mobility trends in the workplace.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small And Medium Business (SMB)

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VMware

IBM

MobileIron

Citrix

BlackBerry

MicroStrategy

Symantec

Microsoft

SAP

Amtel, Inc.

Cisco Meraki

SOTI

42Gears

AT&T

Zebra

Syntonic

Ivanti

WSO2

Jamf

AppTec

ISEC7 Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM)

2.2.2 Mobile Content Management (MCM)

2.2.3 Mobile Application Management (MAM)

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small And Medium Business (SMB)

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.5 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 VMware

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 VMware Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 VMware News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 MobileIron

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 MobileIron Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 MobileIron News

11.4 Citrix

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 Citrix Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Citrix News

11.5 BlackBerry

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 BlackBerry News

11.6 MicroStrategy

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 MicroStrategy Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 MicroStrategy News

11.7 Symantec

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.7.3 Symantec Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Symantec News

11.8 Microsoft

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Product Offered

11.8.3 Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Microsoft News

……Continued

