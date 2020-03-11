Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Segments and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Enterprise Metadata Management Market Scenario:

Factors such as a rise in the need for reduced risks, growing focus on collaboration and social networking capabilities accelerate the growth of global enterprise metadata management market.

The BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing corporate data and customer critical information in this sector. Also, the increasing customer transactions through multiple channels, such as web, chat, mobile, and social media, are expected to lead to a higher adoption of enterprise metadata management solutions.

The global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is segmented by components, application, metadata type, deployment model and end-user. By component, the market consists services. The services sub-segment consists of support and maintenance, consulting, education and training. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. By application, the market consists of governance and compliance management, risk management product and process management, incident management and others. By metadata, consists of business metadata, technical metadata and operational metadata. By end-user, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare and life science, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

The global Enterprise Metadata Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Adaptive (U.S.)

ASG Technologies (U.S.)

Cambridge Semantics (U.S.)

CentricMinds (VIC)

Collibra (U.S.)

Data Advantage Group (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Informatica (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Talend (U.S.)

TopQuadrant (North Carolina)

Alation (U.S.)

AWS (U.S.)

Datum LLC (U.S.)

Infogix (U.S.)

Mulesoft (U.S.)

Global IDs (U.S.)

Smartlogic (U.S.)

Idera (U.S.)

erwin Inc. (U.S.)

Information Builders (U.S.)

Orchestra Networks (France)

Trillium Software (U.S.)

Varonics Systems (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global enterprise metadata management market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America accounts for largest share in the global enterprise metadata management market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Also, the presence of prominent players specialized in metadata management in the region and growing demand for collaborative business environment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Other factors such as expansion of enterprise and continuous adaptation to business intelligence and analytics solutions by organizations, drive the market growth.

Segments:

Intended Audience:

Service providers and distributors

enterprise metadata management application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Analytics consulting companies

Enterprises

End-users

