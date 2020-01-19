ENTERPRISE LABORATORY INFORMATICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Laboratory Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Laboratory Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.

Abbott Informatics (Starlims)

Agilent Technologies

Core Informatics

AJ Blomesystem GmbH

Caliber Infosolutions

Clinical Systems Ltd

CompuGroup Medical

GenoLogics – Illumina

ID Business Solutions

Labvantage Solutions

Labware

Lablynx

LIMS at Work GmbH

NXG Group

Perkinelmer

Swisslab GmbH

Tainosystems

Timeless Medical Systems

Two Fold Software Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

XIFIN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LIMS

ELN

SDMS

Chromatography Data Systems

CAPA

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Finance

Legal

Life Sciences and Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

