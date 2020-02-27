ENTERPRISE LABORATORY INFORMATICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Laboratory Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Laboratory Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Informatics (Starlims)
Agilent Technologies
Core Informatics
AJ Blomesystem GmbH
Caliber Infosolutions
Clinical Systems Ltd
CompuGroup Medical
GenoLogics – Illumina
ID Business Solutions
Labvantage Solutions
Labware
Lablynx
LIMS at Work GmbH
NXG Group
Perkinelmer
Swisslab GmbH
Tainosystems
Timeless Medical Systems
Two Fold Software Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Waters Corporation
XIFIN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LIMS
ELN
SDMS
Chromatography Data Systems
CAPA
Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Finance
Legal
Life Sciences and Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Abbott Informatics (Starlims)
12.1.1 Abbott Informatics (Starlims) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.1.4 Abbott Informatics (Starlims) Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Abbott Informatics (Starlims) Recent Development
12.2 Agilent Technologies
12.2.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.2.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Core Informatics
12.3.1 Core Informatics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.3.4 Core Informatics Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Core Informatics Recent Development
12.4 AJ Blomesystem GmbH
12.4.1 AJ Blomesystem GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.4.4 AJ Blomesystem GmbH Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AJ Blomesystem GmbH Recent Development
12.5 Caliber Infosolutions
12.5.1 Caliber Infosolutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.5.4 Caliber Infosolutions Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Caliber Infosolutions Recent Development
12.6 Clinical Systems Ltd
12.6.1 Clinical Systems Ltd Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.6.4 Clinical Systems Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Clinical Systems Ltd Recent Development
12.7 CompuGroup Medical
12.7.1 CompuGroup Medical Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.7.4 CompuGroup Medical Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CompuGroup Medical Recent Development
12.8 GenoLogics – Illumina
12.8.1 GenoLogics – Illumina Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Introduction
12.8.4 GenoLogics – Illumina Revenue in Enterprise Laboratory Informatics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GenoLogics – Illumina Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
