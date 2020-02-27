ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Key Management Market by services types (managed services and professional services), deployment type (cloud, on-premises), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), by application, by end users (commercial, consumer, government, healthcare), by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise key management market is expected to grow USD 2,565 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global enterprise key management market include:

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

• International Business Machines Corporation (US)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

• Gemalto NV (Netherland)

• RSA Security LLC (US)

• Thales e-Security, Inc. (France)

• Sun Microsystems, Inc. (U.S)

• Virtucript, LLC (U.S)

• Venafi, Inc. (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of services types, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Managed services

• Professional Services

On the basis of deployment type, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

On the basis of organization size, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Small Enterprises

• Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Communication Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

• Disk Encryption

• Database Encryption

On the basis of end users, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Educations

• Automotive

• Transportation

• Tourism

• Industries

• Government & Defense

• Telecommunications

On the basis of region, the global enterprise key management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKETINTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY SERVICES TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENTTYPE

1.3.3 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.4 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

1.3.5 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY END USER

1.3.6 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKETDYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKETFACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 ENTERPRISE KEY MANAGEMENT MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKETSTATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SERVICES TYPE

6.2.1.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.2.1.2 MANAGED SERVICES

6.2.1.3 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENTTYPE

6.2.2.1 ON-PREMISES

6.2.2.2 CLOUD

6.2.2.3 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY APPLICATION

6.2.3.1 COMMUNICATION ENCRYPTION

6.2.3.2 CLOUD ENCRYPTION

6.2.3.3 FILE/FOLDER ENCRYPTION

6.2.3.4 DISK ENCRYPTION

6.2.3.6 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.2.4.1 SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES)

6.2.4.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.4.3 OTHERS

6.2.5 BY END-USER

6.2.5.1 COMMERCIAL

6.2.5.2 AUTOMOTIVE

6.2.5.3 HEALTHCARE

6.2.5.4 BFSI

6.2.5.5 IT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

6.2.5.6 GOVERNMENT

6.2.5.7 MANUFACTURING

6.2.5.8 EDUCATION

6.2.5.9 OTHERS

6.2.6 BY REGION

6.2.6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.6.2 EUROPE

6.2.6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.6.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY (US)

7.2 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (US)

7.3 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. (US)

7.4 GEMALTO NV (NETHERLAND)

7.5 RSA SECURITY LLC (US)

7.6 THALES E-SECURITY, INC. (FRANCE)

7.7 SUN MICROSYSTEMS, INC. (U.S)

7.8 VIRTUCRIPT, LLC (U.S)

7.9 VENAFI, INC. (US)

7.10 ORACLE CORPORATION (US)

7.11 OTHERS

Continued….

