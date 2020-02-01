Enterprise Information Management Solution Market is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 57,392.0 Mn by 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a report titled “Enterprise Information Management Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Market Forecast 2018-2026.” Enterprise information management solutions are used to manage an organization’s data and content as an enterprise asset. Enterprise information management solutions enable businesses to secure their information across the diverse and complex landscapes of organizational departments, legacy systems, corporate & regulatory policies, business content, and unstructured Big Data.

The global enterprise information management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The enterprise information management solutions market was valued at US$ 21,365.0 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 57,392.0 Mn by 2026 due to the increasing adoption of enterprise information management solutions to address complexities in data deployment, data integration, and service assurance.

In this report, PMR has segmented the global enterprise information management solutions market on the basis of solutions, deployment, enterprise size, industry, and region. By solutions, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into content management, data integration, data quality, Enterprise Architecture (EA) & Metadata Management (MM), information governance, and master data management. By deployment, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into on premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into BFSI, IT & ITES, telecommunication, media, retail & wholesale, utility, manufacturing, education, government, and others.

By industry segment, the retail and wholesale subsegment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period as the adoption of enterprise information management solutions is increasing in this sector for customer interaction and Internet marketing. Furthermore, the manufacturing subsegment is expected to capture the largest market share in global enterprise information management solutions market and is projected to register more than 14% of the market share at the end of 2018 in the global enterprise information management solutions market.

Based on enterprise size, small & medium enterprises are expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period in the global enterprise information management solutions market as various small & medium enterprises are adopting enterprise information management solutions to minimize operating costs and improve productivity. Furthermore, the large enterprises segment is expected to capture the largest market during the forecast period in the enterprise information management solutions market.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the enterprise information management solutions market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America enterprise information management solutions market is expected to dominate the global enterprise information management solutions market due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud storage and artificial intelligence-based information management solutions. Furthermore, the presence of various key enterprise information management solutions vendors in the U.S. is one of the major factors responsible for the dominance of North America in the global enterprise information management solutions market. Europe is also expected to capture a large market share of the global enterprise information management solutions market as Europe is witnessing a rapid increase in the adoption of connected devices as well as in Internet penetration in various countries in the region. Furthermore, SEA and Others of APAC is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period in the enterprise information management solutions market as the demand for enterprise information management solutions is increasing rapidly in various countries of the region to address complexities in data deployment, data integration, and service assurance.

According to PMR analysis, long-term contracts with business partners are likely to increase revenue and new innovation strategies are estimated to enable the vendors of enterprise information management solutions to reach new growth markets. Some of the market participants in the global enterprise information management solutions market report include Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; IBM Corporation; Adobe Systems, Inc.; OpenText Corporation; Dell EMC; Techwave Consulting, Inc.; Deltek, Inc.; Hyland Software, Inc.; Enterprise Information Management, Inc.; and Alfresco Software, Inc.