ENTERPRISE ICT SPENDING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Information and communication technology (ICT) is another/extensional term for information technology (IT) that stresses the role of unified communications and the integration of telecommunications (telephone lines and wireless signals), computers as well as necessary enterprise software, middleware, storage, and audio-visual systems, which enable users to access, store, transmit, and manipulate information.

Improved broadband service quality and increased income per capita in emerging countries have made smart handheld devices and other consumer electronic devices the engine of growth for the ICT Industry.

In 2018, the global Enterprise ICT Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise ICT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise ICT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Google

Dell

Amazon Web Services

Apple

IBM

Adobe

Oracle

HP

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

IT services

Communications

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and Ites

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise ICT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise ICT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

