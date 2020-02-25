Enterprise Firewall : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Enterprise Firewall Market – 2019
In 2018, the global Enterprise Firewall market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Check Point
Cisco
Palo Alto Networks
Fortinet
Dell SonicWALL
HP
WatchGuard
Barracuda Networks
Hillstone Networks
Huawei
Juniper Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Application Firewall
Next Generation Firewalls
Virtualized Firewalls
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Education
Media
Communications
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Firewall are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web Application Firewall
1.4.3 Next Generation Firewalls
1.4.4 Virtualized Firewalls
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Media
1.5.5 Communications
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Firewall Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Firewall Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Firewall Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Firewall Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Firewall Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Firewall Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Firewall Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Firewall Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Firewall Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Firewall Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Check Point
12.1.1 Check Point Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.1.4 Check Point Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Check Point Recent Development
12.2 Cisco
12.2.1 Cisco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.3 Palo Alto Networks
12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
12.4 Fortinet
12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.5 Dell SonicWALL
12.5.1 Dell SonicWALL Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.5.4 Dell SonicWALL Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dell SonicWALL Recent Development
12.6 HP
12.6.1 HP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.6.4 HP Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 HP Recent Development
12.7 WatchGuard
12.7.1 WatchGuard Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.7.4 WatchGuard Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 WatchGuard Recent Development
12.8 Barracuda Networks
12.8.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.8.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
12.9 Hillstone Networks
12.9.1 Hillstone Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.9.4 Hillstone Networks Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hillstone Networks Recent Development
12.10 Huawei
12.10.1 Huawei Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Firewall Introduction
12.10.4 Huawei Revenue in Enterprise Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.11 Juniper Networks
Continued …
