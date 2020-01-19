Enterprise Data Storage 2018 Global Market Key Players – CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Data Systems, Huawei Technologies – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Data storage is a technology used for storing various forms of data in different computing environments and can be categorized into external drives and cloud storage.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Enterprise Data Storage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Data Storage market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America and Europe have the highest adoption of storage softwareand regions such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The global Enterprise Data Storage market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Data Storage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CA Technologies

Dell

EMC

Hewlett Packard

Hitachi Data Systems

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Netapp

Oracle

Symantec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

External Drives

Cloud Storage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

IT

Telecom

Government

Others

