Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software Market: Evolving Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The enterprise data loss prevention software helps to monitor and protect valuable business information and assets.

North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in enterprise data loss prevention software market as it has huge demand in many sectors including healthcare, banking and others sectors. The enterprise data loss prevention software market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for enterprise data loss prevention software market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Dell EMC

HP

McAfee

Symantec

Cisco Systems

Trustwave Holdings

Check Point

Zix Corp

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

ShieldSquare

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

Somansa Technologies

Fidelis Cybersecurity



GTB Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

