Enterprise Content Management Industry Trends, End-User Technology Demand, forecast by size band 2017-2022

Enterprise Content Management: Technology & Market Trends

Summary

“Enterprise Content Management: Technology & Market Trends”, a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise content management market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise content management technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents GlobalData view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise content management market through to 2022, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises investment priorities in the enterprise content management segment.

Scope

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Enterprise content management market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from data and content management.

– Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the ECM market, factors driving growth in the ECM market, and inhibitors to the ECM market growth.

– Vendor landscape: a brief overview of the key enterprise content management vendors.

– Opportunities and recommendations for content management vendors.

– The report helps understand the enterprise content management market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the enterprise content management segment.

– The report provides an assessment of content management vendors and their relative positions in the enterprise content management market.

– The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the enterprise content management market from 2017 to 2022, spanning four technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

– The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalDatas in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the enterprise content management segment and its sub categories.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Section 1: The Global Enterprise Content Management Market

Market opportunity forecast, by type

Market opportunity forecast, by region

Market opportunity forecast, by vertical

Market opportunity forecast, by size band

Section 2: Market Trends, Drivers, & Inhibitors

Current trends in ECM market

Driving forces behind ECM growth

Inhibitors to enterprise ECM market growth

Section 3: Vendor Landscape

Brief overview of key ECM vendors

Section 4: Opportunities & Recommendations

