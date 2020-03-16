Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Global Market 2019-2025: Dell EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Opentext, Oracle

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Content Management Market by component (solution, service), by solution (enterprise web content management, enterprise record management, social content management, digital asset and rich media management); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise content management market was valued at USD 4 billion and is projected to reach USD 8 billion by the end of forecast period, at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players in global enterprise content management market include:

• Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Opentext Corporation (Canada)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Alfresco Software (U.K.)

• Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861373-enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-research-report-global-forecast-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World