Enterprise Content Management (ECM) 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Content Management Market by component (solution, service), by solution (enterprise web content management, enterprise record management, social content management, digital asset and rich media management); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise content management market was valued at USD 4 billion and is projected to reach USD 8 billion by the end of forecast period, at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players in global enterprise content management market include:

• Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Opentext Corporation (Canada)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Alfresco Software (U.K.)

• Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.)

• Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India)

• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global enterprise content management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Solution

• Service

On the basis of solution, the global enterprise content management market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Enterprise Web Content Management

• Enterprise Record Management

• Social Content Management

• Digital Asset and Rich Media Management

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 BY SOLUTION

6.2.1.1.1 ENTERPRISE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.2 ENTERPRISE DOCUMENT IMAGING AND CAPTURE

6.2.1.1.3 ENTERPRISE CONTENT WORKFLOW MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.4 ENTERPRISE RECORDS MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.5 ENTERPRISE WEB CONTENT MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.6 SOCIAL CONTENT MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.7 DIGITAL ASSET AND RICH MEDIA MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.8 ADVANCED CASE MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.9 MOBILE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.10 E-DISCOVERY

6.2.1.1.11 ENTERPRISE DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.12 OTHERS

6.2.1.2 SERVICE

6.2.1.2.1 CONSULTING SERVICE

6.2.1.2.2 TECHNOLOGY AND INTEGRATION SERVICE

6.2.1.2.3 APPLICATION SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE SERVICE

6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT

6.2.2.1 CLOUD

6.2.2.2 ON-PREMISE

6.2.3 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.2.3.1 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

6.2.3.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.4 BY VERTICAL

6.2.4.1 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION

6.2.4.2 BFSI

6.2.4.3 RETAIL

6.2.4.4 ENERGY & POWER

6.2.4.5 GOVERNMENT AND DEFENSE

6.2.4.6 HEALTHCARE AND LIFE SCIENCES

6.2.4.7 MANUFACTURING

6.2.4.8 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

6.2.4.9 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

6.2.4.10 TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY

6.2.4.11 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 DELL EMC CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.2 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.3 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.4 OPENTEXT CORPORATION (CANADA)

7.2.5 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.6 ALFRESCO SOFTWARE (U.K.)

7.2.7 HYLAND SOFTWARE INC. (U.S.)

7.2.8 LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL, INC (U.S.)

7.2.9 NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (INDIA)

7.2.10 XEROX CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Continued…..

