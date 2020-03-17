Enterprise Collaboration Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018 to 2023

Over the past few years, organizations have focused on their internal communications to increase the productivity with faster interaction among employees and teams. An increase in the adoption of cloud, mobility, and others has led to the digital transformation of workplace and modes of communication among employees. Furthermore, the software helps in better record keeping of files with version updates, automating, and streamlining shared files that help in tracking the updates of various projects in an organization.

The enterprise collaboration market revenue is estimated to be $31.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $53.83 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The services include file sharing, messaging, audio and video, enterprise social network, intranet and portal, and project and calendar management. The enterprise social network segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to realize the benefits of the connected workforce and faster business operations.The adoption of enterprise collaboration software is the highest in North America owing to the early adoption of technologies and business productivity optimization. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises, which is driving the growth of SaaS adoption. The organizations are deploying enterprise collaboration software because of the increasing focus to expedite business operations and strong work engagements from employees.

The industry verticals include BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, government, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, and others. The network and software product companies are competing in the market, focusing on the better value proposition for the organizations in the better provision of well-connected internal teams. BFSI, manufacturing, and telecom and IT are the major contributors to the enterprise collaboration market growth.

Regions Analysis:

The countries covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The countries covered are the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Africa (RSA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Brazil, and Mexico.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The emergence of technologies, such as mobility, IoT, AI, and automation, is likely to impact the market growth and embrace the workplace transformation. The companies profiled in the report are Cisco, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, SAP, Slack, Universe, Smartsheet, Jive Software, and Deskera.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Enterprise Collaboration” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.