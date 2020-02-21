Enterprise Artificial Intelligence 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market 2019
This report analyzes the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market by solution (business intelligence, customer management, sales & marketing), service (professional, managed), deployment, industry vertical (retail, healthcare, automotive, aerospace); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global enterprise artificial intelligence market include:
• SAS Institute (U.S.)
• International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Google, LLC (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)
• Wipro Technologies (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of solution, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Business Intelligence
• Customer Management
• Sales & Marketing
On the basis of service, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Professional
• Managed
On the basis of deployment, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cloud deployment
• On-premise deployment
On the basis of industry vertical, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Aerospace
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.1.5 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market
5 Overview Of Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Deployment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On Premise
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 On-Cloud
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional Service
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Managed Service
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.4 Retail
9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.6 Media And Entertainment
9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.7 IT & Telecommunication
9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.8 Aerospace
9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Solution
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Business Intelligence
10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.3 Customer Management
10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.4 Sales & Marketing
10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.5 Finance & Operations
10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.6 Digital Commerce
10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
10.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Region
……….
- Company Profiles
12.1 SAS Institute (U.S.)
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Amazon Web Services (U.S.)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Intel Corporation (U.S.)
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 Google, LLC (U.S.)
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.6.3 Financial Updates
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 SAP SE (Germany)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.7.3 Financial Updates
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.8.3 Financial Updates
12.8.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
