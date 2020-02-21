Enterprise Artificial Intelligence 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market by solution (business intelligence, customer management, sales & marketing), service (professional, managed), deployment, industry vertical (retail, healthcare, automotive, aerospace); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global enterprise artificial intelligence market include:

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, LLC (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Wipro Technologies (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of solution, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Business Intelligence

• Customer Management

• Sales & Marketing

On the basis of service, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Professional

• Managed

On the basis of deployment, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud deployment

• On-premise deployment

On the basis of industry vertical, the global enterprise artificial intelligence market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Aerospace

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.5 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

5 Overview Of Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premise

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 On-Cloud

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Service

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Managed Service

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.4 Retail

9.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.6 Media And Entertainment

9.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.7 IT & Telecommunication

9.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9.8 Aerospace

9.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

9.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Solution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Business Intelligence

10.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.3 Customer Management

10.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.4 Sales & Marketing

10.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.5 Finance & Operations

10.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.6 Digital Commerce

10.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

10.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market By Region

………. Company Profiles

12.1 SAS Institute (U.S.)

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Intel Corporation (U.S.)

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 Google, LLC (U.S.)

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.6.3 Financial Updates

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 SAP SE (Germany)

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.7.3 Financial Updates

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.8.3 Financial Updates

12.8.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

