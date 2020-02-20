Enterprise A2P SMS Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of Enterprise A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

Enterprise A2P SMS are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.05%, 17.43%, 12.23%, 9.82%, 8.82%, 8.34%, 6.46% and 5.85% in 2016.

The global Enterprise A2P SMS market is valued at 61500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 78500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Enterprise A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enterprise A2P SMS

1.2 Classification of Enterprise A2P SMS by Types

1.2.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 CRM

1.2.4 Promotions

1.2.5 Pushed Content

1.2.6 Interactive

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Tourism

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Marketing

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Media

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Enterprise A2P SMS (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 MBlox

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 MBlox Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CLX Communications

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CLX Communications Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Infobip

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Infobip Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tanla Solutions

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tanla Solutions Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SAP Mobile Services

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Mobile Services Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Silverstreet BV

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Silverstreet BV Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Syniverse Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Syniverse Technologies Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Nexmo Co. Ltd.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

