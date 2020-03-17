Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Share Estimation – with Future Demand, Size and Growth Forecast to 2023

Segments – Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market has been segmented into product, age group, indication, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, enteral syringes, administration sets, and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further categorized into enterostomy feeding tubes, nasoenteric feeding tubes, and oroenteric feeding tubes. The enterostomy feeding tubes segment is additionally divided into gastrostomy tubes, jejunostomy tubes, and gastrojejunostomy tubes. The nasoenteric feeding tubes segment is further classified into nasogastric feeding tubes, nasojejunal feeding tubes, and nasoduodenal feeding tubes. The enteral feeding pumps segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to low risk of complications with the use of feeding pumps, enhanced portable pump designs, and the increasing adoption of pumps in hospitals and home care settings.

On the basis of age group, the market has been divided into adults and pediatrics.

By indication, the market has been classified into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, hypermetabolism, and others. The cancer segment is further categorized into gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others.

Based on end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Sketch

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market held a market value of USD 2,302.4 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Enteral feeding is the direct delivery of nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) via a tube which is placed into the duodenum, jejunum or stomach through mouth, nose or percutaneous route. Major factors driving the market growth are globally growing geriatric population coupled with the rising burden of chronic diseases, increasing shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition, and mounting incidence of preterm births. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2001, chronic diseases contributed around 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths across the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease, which is projected that, by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide. In contrast, complications associated with enteral feeding devices including inadvertent dislodgement of tubes and stringent reimbursement policies are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the next five years. Mounting technological advancement in feeding pumps such as enhanced portable pump designs with reduced risk of complications and is augmenting the market growth.

Key Players – Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Some of the spearheading players in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market are Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone Nutricia, Nestlé, CONMED Corporation, Moog, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., and Vygon SA.

Regional Analysis – Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Based on region, the Americas would command the market over the forecast period pertaining to the presence of sophisticated medical and healthcare infrastructure and market value contributors, changing lifestyle, and the rising burden of cancer, and other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). The American Cancer Society stated that in 2018, about 9,220 new cases of colon cancer have diagnosed in the US.

Europe would be the second-largest value contributor in the enteral feeding devices market owing to the Asia-Pacific would represent the profitable market growth during the forecast period due to growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of oral cancer, and increasing awareness about enteric feeding devices, and surging number of hospital admissions in China, India, Japan, and Australia. The World Health Organization stated that in 2018, the incidence of oral cancer was within the top three of all cancers in a few Pacific Asian countries.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global enteral feeding devices market. In addition, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle Eastern region due to developing healthcare system and medical infrastructure in the Arab countries.

