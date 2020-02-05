ENT SURGICAL DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global ENT Surgical Devices Industry

This report studies the global ENT Surgical Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global ENT Surgical Devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborate fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that also includes major reconstructive surgery to correct deformity or injury.

ENT surgical devices refer to the powered surgical instruments, radiofrequency (RF) hand pieces and handheld instruments used in the ENT surgery.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, J & J (Acclarent), Stryker, Smith & Nephewetc, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global ENT Surgical Devices market is valued at 2300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic

J & J (Acclarent)

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

B. Braun

Karl Storz

Spiggle &Theis

Conmed

Otopront

REDA

Tiansong

Jiyi Medical

Tonglu

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

Handheld Instruments

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Clinic

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global ENT Surgical Devices sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key ENT Surgical Devices manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ENT Surgical Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

ENT Surgical Devices Manufacturers

ENT Surgical Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

ENT Surgical Devices Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the ENT Surgical Devices market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Research Report 2018

1 ENT Surgical Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ENT Surgical Devices

1.2 ENT Surgical Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Powered Surgical Instruments

1.2.4 Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

1.2.5 Handheld Instruments

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global ENT Surgical Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 ENT Surgical Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.4 Global ENT Surgical Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of ENT Surgical Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global ENT Surgical Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers ENT Surgical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 ENT Surgical Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ENT Surgical Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 ENT Surgical Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global ENT Surgical Devices Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global ENT Surgical Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India ENT Surgical Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global ENT Surgical Devices Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global ENT Surgical Devices Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global ENT Surgical Devices Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global ENT Surgical Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global ENT Surgical Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Medtronic ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 J & J (Acclarent)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 J & J (Acclarent) ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Stryker

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Stryker ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Smith & Nephew

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Smith & Nephew ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Olympus

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Olympus ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 B. Braun

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 B. Braun ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Karl Storz

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Karl Storz ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Spiggle &Theis

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Spiggle &Theis ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Conmed

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Conmed ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Otopront

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 ENT Surgical Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Otopront ENT Surgical Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 REDA

7.12 Tiansong

7.13 Jiyi Medical

7.14 Tonglu

8 ENT Surgical Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 ENT Surgical Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ENT Surgical Devices

Continued…….

