ENT Diagnostic Devices Market: Focus on Care Delivery Introduces Breakthrough Innovations

Fact.MR has compiled a new study of ENT diagnostic devices market and published a report titled, “ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report covers all the vital market facets that hold a prominent influence on the growth of the ENT diagnostic devices market. The ENT diagnostic devices market is witnessing the emergence of local start-ups who are introducing low-priced devices. Owing to the successful penetration of these devices, the start-ups and small players have increased manufacturing capacities as well as regional market presence.

ENT Diagnostic Devices Market is estimated to hit US$ 2.3 billion in 2019, according to a new study by Fact.MR. The market grew at 6.3% y-o-y in 2018 with bronchoscopes accounting for nearly one third of the global revenues. Overall growth of the ENT diagnostic devices market can be attributed to,

Advanced technology incorporations in ENT diagnostic devices

Favorable reimbursement policies for ENT procedures

Development of efficient and low-priced devices

According to Fact.MR study, the ENT endoscopes are estimated to account for over half the revenues of the ENT diagnostic devices market in 2019. Endoscopy has played a significant role in the diagnosis of ear, nose and throat related diseases as well as successful treatment outcomes. Owing to this, ENT endoscopes have become the most common devices in the ENT clinics.

Top 5 Players Hold 56% of ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Revenues

The ENT diagnostic devices market remains moderately consolidated among top 5 players who hold over half the market share. Top 5 players in the ENT diagnostic devices market are Medtronic Plc, Fujifilm Corporation, Smith and Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated. Mergers and acquisitions are the prominent growth strategies adopted by these players. In addition, R&D collaborations are also prominent to lower the prices of ENT diagnostic devices.

The ENT diagnostic devices market is also witnessing the emergence of local start-ups who are introducing low-priced devices. Owing to the successful penetration of these devices, the start-ups and small players have increased manufacturing capacities as well as regional market presence. Increasing revenues of these companies are challenging the hegemony of leading players in the ENT diagnostic devices market.

Portable Devices Register Leading Revenues, Popularity of Hand-Held and Fixed Devices Continues

Fact.MR finds that end users of ENT diagnostic devices prefer portable devices. However, preference for hand-held and fixed devices remains comparable. Owing to their distinct functions, portable, hand-held and fixed devices continue to hold nearly equal market share.

Among end users, hospitals account for the largest revenue share in the ENT diagnostic devices market. In 2018, over 61% of the market share was held by hospitals. The status-quo is expected to continue in the future with the hospital infrastructures becoming more and more sophisticated and well equipped with ENT diagnostic devices.

ENT Diagnostic Devices: Market Structure

The ENT diagnostic devices market report delivers an in-depth analysis on the ENT diagnostic devices market structure. The ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, modality and end user.

Based on product, the ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented into ENT endoscopes, electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy systems and hearing screening devices. In ENT endoscope segment, the ENT diagnostic devices market is studied for laryngoscopes, sinuscopes, otoscopes, fiberscopes and bronchoscopes.

Based on modality, the ENT diagnostic devices market is studied for hand-held devices, portable devices and fixed devices. End user segment of the ENT diagnostic devices market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and ENT clinics.

Fact.MR report delivers information on notable developments of all the key players in the ENT diagnostic devices market. Profiled players in the ENT diagnostic devices market includes Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG, BioMed Jena GmbH, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, PATH medical GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Smith and Nephew PLC., Hedera Biomedics S.r.l., iHEARmedical, Inc., Hill-Rom., Veran Medical Technologies and Ambu A/S among others.

