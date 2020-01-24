ENT Devices Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2026 End

The ear, nose, and throat are placed near each other. These have separate, but relatable functions. The nose and ears are required for the senses of smell, hearing, and balance, as these are sensory organs. The throat primarily serves as a pathway through which food and fluids travel to the esophagus and air passes to the lungs. Primary care doctors usually diagnose and treat disorders related to these organs; however, otolaryngologists are specialists in this field. ENT devices are equipment used for diagnosis, surgery, therapy, or treatment of any disorder related to these organs.

These devices aid in correcting any problems or issues associated with hearing, smelling, speaking, etc. Various ENT devices are available in the market. Otolaryngologists are specialists who are required to diagnose, evaluate, manage, and treat a broad range of diseases of the head and neck, involving the ear, nose, and throat, including sinuses, voice box (larynx), and other structures. Otolaryngology is considered to be a surgical specialty and ENTs are provided training in the medical and surgical disease management.

According to WHO, around 466 million people or over 5% of the world’s population had hearing loss in 2018, including 34 million children and 432 million adults. One in every 10 people, or over 900 million people, globally is expected to have disabling hearing loss by 2050. In 2017, a resolution on the prevention of deafness and hearing loss was adopted at the 70th World Health Assembly.

The global ENT devices market is driven by increase in global health care expenditure, rise in prevalence of sinusitis, and surge in the geriatric population. Moreover, increase in adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, rise in adoption of surgical instruments and techniques that are minimally invasive, and more accurate results compared to other conventional methods drive the global ENT devices market. However, technical errors related to hearing aid device batteries and high cost of these devices are the key factors hampering the growth of the global ENT devices market.

In terms of product, the global ENT devices market can be classified into diagnostic ENT devices, surgical ENT devices, hearing aids, hearing implants, and nasal splints. The diagnostic ENT devices segment can be divided into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, robot assisted endoscope, and hearing screening device. Rigid endoscopes can be categorized into rhinoscopes, laryngoscopes, and otological endoscopes.

The surgical ENT devices segment can be divided into powered surgical instrument, radiofrequency hand pieces, otological drill burrs, tympanostomy tubes, ENT hand instruments, sinus dilation devices, and nasal packing devices. The hearing aids segment can be classified into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE), in-the-ear aids, and canal hearing aids ITC, CIC & IIC. The hearing implants segment can be categorized into auditory brainstem implants, middle ear implants, cochlear implants, and bone anchored hearing system. The nasal splints segment can be bifurcated into internal nasal splints and external nasal splints. Based on end-user, the global ENT devices market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory settings, ENT clinics, and home care.

In terms of region, the global ENT devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global ENT devices market in 2017, due to well-established health care infrastructure, rise in prevalence of chronic ear infection, and surge in sinusitis cases and other ENT disorders. Furthermore, increase in awareness leading to higher acceptance for ENT devices drives the ENT devices market in North America. The ENT devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to surge in patient population with sinusitis, rise in awareness about ENT devices, and increase in the geriatric population.

Key players operating in the global ENT devices market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, WIDEX A/S, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Sonova, Starkey, GN Hearing A/S, Welch Allyn, RION Co., Ltd., and Atos Medical. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the market.

