Enormous Growth Expected in Solar Panel Market by Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects 2018-2024

Exhibiting the market analysis for the next 10 years, Kenneth Research has updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding ‘Solar Panel Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024’ which includes detailed study on future prospects that are estimated to transform the global market significantly in upcoming years. The report also covers growth opportunities and overall demand for the Solar Panel, market trends, the giant players in the industry and the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

Global Solar Panel Market is expected to reach USD 485 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing solar utilities installation, favorable consumer concern with ecofriendly technology and rising environmental concerns are driving the growth of the solar panel market. Moreover, the global solar panel market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2027. Solar panel is an efficient form of convenient renewable solution towards global warming with its application segments like Photovoltaic power stations, Rooftop solar PV systems, Standalone PV systems, Solar hybrid power systems, Concentrated photovoltaic, Solar planes, Solar-pumped lasers, Solar vehicles.

North America dominated the overall solar panel market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government investment in solar PV capacities. Further, rising environmental concerns among individuals is expected to accelerate the growth of residential solar panel market in North America. Asia Pacific solar panel market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Favorable government policies are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the solar panel market. Apart from this, government incentives to promote solar energy are believed to positively impact the growth of the solar panel in Asia Pacific.

Environmental and Energy Saving Concerns

Rising consumer awareness about the environmental benefits of solar panel is anticipated to positively impact the growth of solar panel market. Further, increasing energy saving concerns among the people is expected to strengthen the growth of solar panel market.

Government Initiatives and Regulation

Government of various nations such as U.S., India and China are increasing the solar energy production capacity which is expected to impel the growth of solar panel market. According to World Energy Council, global solar electricity generation capacity raises to 227 GW­ e . Further, this number is expected to increase in the upcoming years owing to the rising investment in solar PV capacities.

However, high dependency on fossil fuels for energy production is likely to dampen the growth of solar panel market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Solar Panel Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global solar panel market in terms of market segmentation by solar system, by panel, by end-user, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global solar panel market which includes company profiling of Trina Solar, Hanwha Q, JA Solar, General Electric, SolarWorld Industries GmbH, Indosolar, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, ABB Group, SunPower Corporation and First Solar Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Solar Panel market that will help industry consultants, panel manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

