Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- The Halliburton Company
- Schlumberger Limited
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- BP
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
- Saudi Aramco
- Statoil ASA
- Chevron Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Petroleum Development Oman
- Total S.A.
- China National Offshore Oil Corporation
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras)
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Linde AG
- Eni SpA
- Lukoil
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Thermal
- Miscible Gas
- Chemical
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Onshore
- Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enhanced Oil Recovery are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
