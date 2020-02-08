Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, BP Plc, Cenovus Energy Inc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Forecast to 2025

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market
Description
This report studies the global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
BP Plc
Cenovus Energy Inc
Chevron Corporation
ExxonMobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Statoil ASA
Hammon Deltak Inc
Nooter/Eriksen
Premier Energy Inc
Vogt Power
EN-FAB
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Research Report 2018
1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
1.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Thermal
1.2.3 Gas
Chemical
1.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Land
1.3.3 Sea
1.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 BP Plc
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 BP Plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Cenovus Energy Inc
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Cenovus Energy Inc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Chevron Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Chevron Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 ExxonMobil Corporation
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
