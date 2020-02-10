English language Training (ELT) Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 21.93% and Forecast to 2021

Training for the English language is predominant in the global language learning market. This is because the language is essential for various practical applications. However, the rising importance of other languages will also contribute to the market growth. Globalization of businesses and staggering growth of emerging economies have placed few native languages such as Chinese, Japanese and other similar languages on the international map. As a result, prospective candidates seeking job opportunities, away from their domicile, in other nations are expected to be well-versed with the respective native language. This development has triggered the rise in demand for language training courses in Mandarin, English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.
The analysts forecast the ELT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.93% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ELT market in China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and volume of the services market.
The report, ELT Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457481-elt-market-in-china-2017-2021
Key vendors
• Berlitz
• ChinaEDU
• Disney English
• EF Education First
• iTutorGroup
• New Oriental Education & Technology Group
• Pearson ELT
• Sprout4Future
• TAL Education Group
• Xueda Education Group
Market driver
• Increased private investment in online English training vendors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Availability of increasing number of open-source materials
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2457481-elt-market-in-china-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD
• ELT market in China: Segmentation by learning method
• Comparison by Learning Method
• ELT market in China by classroom-based learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• ELT market in China by online learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• ELT market in China by blended learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by Learning Method
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• ELT market in China by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• ELT market in China by individual learners – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• ELT market in China by institutional learners – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities
• Radical shift toward specialized form of English learning
• Emergence of gamified content
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• Berlitz
• ChinaEDU
• Disney English
• EF Education First
• iTutorGroup
• New Oriental Education & Technology Group
• Pearson ELT
• Sprout4Future
• TAL Education Group
• Xueda Education Group
..…..Continued
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/english-language-training-elt-market-in-china-to-grow-at-cagr-of-21-93-and-forecast-to-2021/274875
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 274875
LATEST RELEASES
- 3D Printing Market to Reach US$ 34.5Bn by 2023 at 24.2% CAGR | Proto Labs, Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems, Materialize NV, Organovo
February 22nd, 2019
- Kosher Foods Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
February 22nd, 2019
- Automatic Weapons Market Growing at a 7.82% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2023
February 22nd, 2019
- Metering Pumps Market Global Growth Forecast at 6.5% CAGR to 2023
February 22nd, 2019
- Winter Storm Petra Latest to Wreak Havoc in Midwest, East Coast; 4Patriots LLC Recommends Acquiring a Solar-Powered Generator
February 22nd, 2019
- ecoMaster Debuts Cost-effective Shading, Draught Proofing Solutions for Renters
February 21st, 2019
- FloristWare Is Pleased To AnnounceThe James Lowe Memorial Award
February 21st, 2019
- Hair Extensions Denver Before And After Photos Showcased By Patric’s Color Room
February 21st, 2019
- Airbnb Of Self Storage In Los Angeles Creates Unique Opportunity For Homeowners
February 21st, 2019
- Michelle Connell Clean Romance Author eBooks Military Love Story Site Launched
February 21st, 2019
- Omaha SEO-Optimized Copywriting Services For Health Lead Generation Announced
February 21st, 2019
- Sugar Land TX Google Ranking Marketing Expert SEO Services Launched
February 21st, 2019
- West Valley City UT Limo Hire Wedding Limousine Rental Services Launched
February 21st, 2019
- Anti-Spy Camera Detector Hidden Infrared Portable Personal Alarm Announced
February 21st, 2019
- St George UT HVAC Repair Specialist & Air Con Installation Services Launched
February 21st, 2019