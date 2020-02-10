English language Training (ELT) Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 21.93% and Forecast to 2021

Training for the English language is predominant in the global language learning market. This is because the language is essential for various practical applications. However, the rising importance of other languages will also contribute to the market growth. Globalization of businesses and staggering growth of emerging economies have placed few native languages such as Chinese, Japanese and other similar languages on the international map. As a result, prospective candidates seeking job opportunities, away from their domicile, in other nations are expected to be well-versed with the respective native language. This development has triggered the rise in demand for language training courses in Mandarin, English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

The analysts forecast the ELT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ELT market in China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and volume of the services market.

The report, ELT Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Berlitz

• ChinaEDU

• Disney English

• EF Education First

• iTutorGroup

• New Oriental Education & Technology Group

• Pearson ELT

• Sprout4Future

• TAL Education Group

• Xueda Education Group

Market driver

• Increased private investment in online English training vendors

Market challenge

• Availability of increasing number of open-source materials

Market trend

• Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD

• ELT market in China: Segmentation by learning method

• Comparison by Learning Method

• ELT market in China by classroom-based learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• ELT market in China by online learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• ELT market in China by blended learning – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by Learning Method

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• ELT market in China by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• ELT market in China by individual learners – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• ELT market in China by institutional learners – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing number of ELTs in Tier-2 cities

• Radical shift toward specialized form of English learning

• Emergence of gamified content

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Berlitz

• ChinaEDU

• Disney English

• EF Education First

• iTutorGroup

• New Oriental Education & Technology Group

• Pearson ELT

• Sprout4Future

• TAL Education Group

• Xueda Education Group

..…..Continued

