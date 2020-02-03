English Language Learning Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global English Language Learning Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

An English language learner (often capitalized as English Language Learner or abbreviated to ELL) is a person who is learning the English language in addition to his or her native language.

This report studies the English Language Learning Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete English Language Learning market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the English Language Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the English Language Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

The English Language Learning market is relatively fragmented, though there are several big players in the world. The key players are like Vipkid, New Oriental, Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, iTutorGroup etc. The big players are from United States and China.

The global English Language Learning market is valued at 9990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 22000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of English Language Learning.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

EF Corporate Solutions

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Meten

TutorABC

51talk

WEBi

Global Education

New Channel International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital

Through Books

In Person Courses

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

For Businesses

For Educational and Tests

Highlights of the Global English Language Learning report:

Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

