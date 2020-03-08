ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY, ANALYSIS, GROWTH, TRENDS, STRATEGIES, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2024

Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.

China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%

According to this study, over the next five years the English Language Learning market will register a 17.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14900 million by 2024, from US$ 6800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in English Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of English Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the English Language Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Chinese (Mandarin)

European Language

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Individual Learner

Institutional Learners

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berlitz Languages

Vipkid

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

51talk

Inlingua International

Rosetta Stone

EF Education First

New Oriental

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Babbel

Busuu

Eleutian Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

