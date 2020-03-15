Engineering Thermoplastics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Engineering Thermoplastics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Engineering Thermoplastics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

ARKEMA

Asahi Kasei

Ascend

BASF

Bayer

Celaness

Changchun

Chimei

CNPC

Daikin

Dongyue

DSM

DuPont

Formosa

Hochest-Celanese

Invista

JM

JSR

KKPC

Lanxess

LG Chemical

Meilan Group

Mitsubishi

Nan Ya

PolyOne

Radici Group

SABIC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polycarbonates (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamides (PA)

Thermoplastic Polyesters (PET & PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation

Electronics

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market Research Report 2018

1 Engineering Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polycarbonates (PC)

1.2.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.5 Polyamides (PA)

1.2.6 Thermoplastic Polyesters (PET & PBT)

1.2.7 Polyacetals (POM)

1.2.8 Fluoropolymers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Engineering Thermoplastics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Engineering Thermoplastics (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Engineering Thermoplastics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ARKEMA

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ARKEMA Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Asahi Kasei

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Asahi Kasei Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Ascend

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Ascend Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 BASF Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Bayer

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Engineering Thermoplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Bayer Engineering Thermoplastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

