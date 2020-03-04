Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is going to hit USD 1.96 trillion by 2026 just published

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research the global engineering services outsourcing market is anticipated to reach more than USD 1.96 trillion by 2026. The major factors which are driving this market are the access to low cost highly skilled resources which can work towards complex tasks of not only designing and testing but also on validation, simulation and execution. Companies are moving from business process outsourcing to knowledge process outsourcing and major industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, and telecom are providing huge opportunities to the consulting companies. The traction of offshore outsourcing can be seen owing to the low cost and added capabilities from the service providers. There are pureplay ESO service providers which are not only providing basic services but also, they are jointly investing with the companies to expand their businesses in growing markets and geographies. Companies are also focusing on ESO services to expand their market reach along with faster turnaround times from these providers. These are some of the major advantages for companies to outsource their services.

The market for ESO has been evolved from the outsourcing of simple low-cost engineering services to capacity augmentation. These days companies are focusing more on reduced timelines, increased productivity and quality of outsourcing services. Countries such as India, China are the biggest market for ESO providers. The growing number of engineering professionals every year coupled with the low cost of service has pushed the market for ESO in this region.

Companies in North America and Europe are considered to spend more on these services however, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the ESO service providers. Countries such as India and China have pushed the market for ESO and are estimated to continue the trend over the forecast period. ESO applications in the automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, and aerospace segments are considered to have a large market share in 2017. There has been an increase in adoption in the offshore services as compared to onsite service due to low costs and highly skilled professionals on the offshore locations. The offshore outsourcing type would grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to its counterpart. The major restrains this market is facing is intellectual property theft specifically during offshore outsourcing. This is the major problem faced by many companies, which eventually generates a loss for these companies. However, due to strict laws and changing regulations, this challenge is expected to overcome during the forecast period. Major players which are profiled in the study include HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, P+Z Engineering GmbH, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Limited, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ASAP Holdings GmbH, FEV Group, Cybage software, Kistler Instruments AG, Infosys Ltd, among others.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5366

