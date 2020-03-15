Engineering Plastics Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

Research Methodology
The engineering plastics market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
Key Market Insights
Asia Pacific is the emerging region and also has a significant share in the global engineering plastics market. Other than Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East, and developing countries of Europe have been witnessing substantial growth scenarios for engineering plastics. China and India are driving the demand for engineering plastics in the Asia Pacific region due to regional growth along with huge base of automobile manufacturers, increasing demand for packaging solutions from various applications industries, existence of electrical & electronics manufacturers, and increasing industrial establishment for metal fabrication. In developing regions, growing purchase power is leading the economic growth.
Types:
o Polycarbonate
o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
o Polyamides
o Thermoplastic Polyesters
o Others
Applications:
o Automotive & Transport
o Electrical & Electronics
o Consumer Appliances
o Construction
o Others
Geography:
o Asia Pacific
o North America
o Europe
o Rest of the World
