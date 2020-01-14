Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market 2019

The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing industry comprises establishments mainly involved in manufacturing turbines, power transmission equipment, and internal combustion engines (except automotive gasoline and aircraft). This industry is also involved in manufacturing clutches and brakes (except electromagnetic industrial controls, and motor vehicle), diesel and semi diesel engines, electric outboard motors, internal combustion engines for hybrid drive systems (except automotive), plain bearings and bushings (except internal combustion engine), power transmission pulleys, speed changers, speed reducers, turbine generator set units, universal joints (except aircraft, and motor vehicle).

Driverless locomotive technology offers control over all the trains and a predefined railroad infrastructure for intelligent navigation. Automated trains are being used to increase the network capacity, effective control and monitor of traffic. These trains use automated systems which optimize their running time, average speed and reliability.

In 2018, the global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing

Speed Changer

Industrial High-Speed Drive

Gear Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

1.4.3 Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing

1.4.4 Speed Changer

1.4.5 Industrial High-Speed Drive

1.4.6 Gear Manufacturing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Manufacture

1.5.4 Industriay

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Size

2.2 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 General Electric Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Caterpillar

12.3.1 Caterpillar Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Caterpillar Revenue in Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.4 Cummins

12.4.1 Cummins Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Cummins Revenue in Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cummins Recent Development

12.5 Vestas Wind Systems

12.5.1 Vestas Wind Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Vestas Wind Systems Revenue in Engine, Turbine, and Power Transmission Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vestas Wind Systems Recent Development

Continued…..

