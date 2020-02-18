Engine Mounts 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An engine mount is the part that holds the engine to the body or to the engine frame of the car. In a typical car, the engine and transmission are bolted together and held in place by three or four mounts. Engine mounts perform important as well as diverse tasks in vehicles: As a joining element between the engine and the vehicle, they prevent undesired vibrations from the unit and driveline being transferred to the rest of the vehicle and, at the same time, they also ensure that noises are insulated. Above all, they must also be strong enough to keep the engine stable within the vehicle, even when traveling on poor roads or in the event of collisions