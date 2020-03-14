Engine Actuators Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2027

Engine actuators are a vital fragment of electronic control systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as these convert electrical signals from the control unit into a relevant action. Engine actuators need a control signal for their operation, along with a source of energy. Control signals are low energy and in the form of electric voltage, hydraulic pressure, or of the pneumatic type. When engine actuators receive control signals, they respond by transforming the energy into mechanical movement or motion. A set of such engine actuators assist in providing constant idling and ensuring optimum combustion of fuel. Engine actuators, thus, find important applications in the automotive industry including regulation of the idling speed and control of air flaps for the purpose of optimization of torque as well as power. These also find application in metering the fuel to ensure optimized combustion process. Engine actuators are also used to lock and unlock doors in automobiles, for remotely controlled operation of fuel fillers, bonnets, storage compartments and boot lids. Thus, considering the vital applications of engine actuators, the study of the engine actuators market becomes an important read.

Engine Actuators Market: Dynamics

In recent times, there has been a substantial rise in the market growth of high end vehicles, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers. Engines in case of these vehicles comprise several engine actuators for a variety of applications. This has been positively impacting the growth rate of the global engine actuators market. The trend is especially strong in Asia Pacific based countries. A recent trend observed with regard to the engine actuators market at a global level is the deployment of variable valve time engine actuators in small size passenger car engines. Manufacturers of engine actuators have been giving importance to providing dual variable valve time systems (VVTs), to achieve a healthier fuel efficiency as well as power output for engines, especially in case of compact vehicles.

It has also been noted that as rising fuel prices have been forcing customers to opt for more and more fuel efficient cars. This coupled with the need for adhering to stringent emission related norms have prompted manufacturers to focus on slimming down engines so as to reduce the overall curb weight and augment mileage. This has also been translating into decrease in the number of cylinders used, thereby lessening the displacement while simultaneously maintaining the same amount of power. As dual variable valve time engine actuators provide an economical, cost-effective and lightweight solution to increase fuel efficiency for vehicles and optimize emissions, this is expected to drive the growth of engine actuators market, over the next few years.

Engine Actuators Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global engine actuators market comprises:

Digital Linear Actuators

Air control valves

Exhaust gas recirculation valves

Variable Lift Control Motors

Electromotive Throttle Valves

Electronic Throttle Valves

Idle-Speed Controllers

Engine Actuators Market: Participants

The global automotive engine actuators market consists of few well-established vendors. The key vendors in the market are focusing on enhancing their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D. The improvements in technology and stringent government regulations is expected to intensify the level of competition in the already competitive market. Most of the advancements in the market are due to the rise in production of passenger vehicles and the manufacturers are gradually equipping compact cars with VVT systems and cruise control to increase their output and fuel efficiency. Examples of the market participants in the global engine actuators market are as follows:

Denso Europe

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

VDO (Continental Corporation)

Eaton Corporation

Arkwin Industries Inc.

Johnson Electric

Moving Magnet Technologies S.A.

Delphi Automotive LLP.

Woodward, Inc.

