Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Energy trading and risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil and gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.32%.

Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) is widely used in power, natural gas, oil and products and other field. The most proportion of Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) is power industry.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market is valued at 1260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Natural Gas

Oil and Products

Other

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

