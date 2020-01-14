Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market Key Players,Applications,Trends & Opportunities to 2020

This report studies the global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) market, analyzes and researches the Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Amphora Inc

Openlink

Eka Software Solutions

Triple Point Technology

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

The MathWorks, Inc.

Brady plc

Quantifi, Inc.

Contigo Software（Trayport）

Allegro Development Corp

Aspect Enterprise Solutions Inc.

KYOS Energy Consulting

ABB’s Enterprise Software Product Group

Quantrisk Corporation

ComFin Software GmbH

Momentum3, LLC

Ignite ETRM, LLC.

Tigernix Pte Ltd

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2408564-global-energy-trading-and-risk-management-software-etrm-market-size-status

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) can be split into

Energy Producers

Energy Suppliers

Large Energy Consumers

Energy Traders

Others

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2408564-global-energy-trading-and-risk-management-software-etrm-market-size-status

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM)

1.1 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 Energy Producers

1.3.2 Energy Suppliers

1.3.3 Large Energy Consumers

1.3.4 Energy Traders

1.3.5 Others

2 Global Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amphora Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Openlink

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Eka Software Solutions

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Triple Point Technology

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Open Access Technology International, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 The MathWorks, Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Brady plc

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Quantifi, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Contigo Software（Trayport）

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Allegro Development Corp

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Energy Trading and Risk Management Software (ETRM) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com