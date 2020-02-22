Energy Storage for Drones 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.56% and Forecast to 2022

Drones are UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), controlled by handheld remote or mobile devices. Drones are equipped with GPS so that the user can track the drone. They also come with sensors such a gyro meter and accelerometer, which are used to control and stabilize the drone during flight. Drones can be classified into three types based on end-users: personal, commercial, and military. Drones have evolved over the years in terms of design, flight time, range and tenure, and data processing. Modern-day drones can process high-resolution videos and images and other surveillance data in real time.

The analysts forecast the global energy storage market for drones to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy storage market for drones for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amperex Technology

• Ballard Power Systems

• DJI

• Highpower International

• Kokam

Other prominent vendors

• Grepow

• H3 Dynamics

• Intelligent Energy

• Lumenier

• MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology

• Shenzhen Herewin Technology

• Vcanz

• Vertical Partners West (Venom Group International)

Market driver

• Growing commercial use

Market challenge

• Uncertain market conditions limiting market growth potential

Market trend

• Increasing strategic partnerships

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Types of drones

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Batteries – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fuel cells – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing strategic partnerships

• Drones for delivery services

• Development of next-generation batteries

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Vendor Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Amperex Technology

• Ballard Power Systems

• DJI

• Highpower International

• Kokam

..…..Continued

