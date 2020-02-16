ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATION SYSTEM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Energy recovery ventilator (ERV) is a type of mechanical equipment that features a heat exchanger combined with a ventilation system for providing controlled ventilation into a building. An energy recovery ventilator with humidity regulation incorporates a method to remove excess humidity or add humidity to the ventilating air that is being brought into a house. This report focus on wall-mount, ceiling-mount and cabinet mount type products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Energy Recovery Ventilation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls and Daikin Industries capture the top three revenue share spots in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2016. Carrier dominated with 13.491% production value share, followed by Johnson Controls with 9.569% production value share and Daikin Industries with 8.345% production value share.

In the next five years, the global Consumption Revenue of Energy Recovery Ventilation System will show upward tendency further. The rising demand for fresh air and the need to reduce pollutants are the driving factors for the global energy recovery ventilator market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for energy housing projects and increase in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the global energy recover ventilator market, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

The worldwide market for Energy Recovery Ventilation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2023, from 2150 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Ostberg

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others

