Energy Recovery Ventilation System 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2025

Energy recovery ventilator (ERV) is a type of mechanical equipment that features a heat exchanger combined with a ventilation system for providing controlled ventilation into a building. An energy recovery ventilator with humidity regulation incorporates a method to remove excess humidity or add humidity to the ventilating air that is being brought into a house. This report focus on wall-mount, ceiling-mount and cabinet mount type products.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls and Daikin Industries capture the top three revenue share spots in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2016. Carrier dominated with 13.491% production value share, followed by Johnson Controls with 9.569% production value share and Daikin Industries with 8.345% production value share.

In the next five years, the global Consumption Revenue of Energy Recovery Ventilation System will show upward tendency further. The rising demand for fresh air and the need to reduce pollutants are the driving factors for the global energy recovery ventilator market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for energy housing projects and increase in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the global energy recover ventilator market, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Energy Recovery Ventilation System brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market is valued at 2150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Recovery Ventilation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Recovery Ventilation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Ostberg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Recovery Ventilation System

1.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wall-Mount

1.2.3 Ceiling-Mount

1.2.4 Cabinet-Mount

1.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size

1.4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production

3.4.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production

3.5.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilation System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Continued……

