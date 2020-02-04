Energy Recovery Devices Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period

Energy conservation is increasingly becoming an important issue in water purification. Engineers are looking for new technologies to cut down on operating costs without increasing maintenance and operation requirements. Energy consumption has always been one of the largest operating costs in membrane water treatment plants. Energy savings can be achieved through the incorporation of energy recovery devices.

Energy recovery devices for are majorly used for brackish water and seawater reverse osmosis facility leading to energy saving. These devices transfer some of the residual pressure from the system concentrate to boost another flow stream. There are new innovative applications of energy recovery devices on membrane softening systems and brackish water.

Additional benefits are obtained by using energy recovery devices such as improving hydraulic balance, increasing permeate quality, and potentially extending the life of the membranes. There are many types of energy recovery devices. Some of the major commercially used energy recovery devices include reverse turbine, Pelton wheel, pressure exchanger, work exchanger, and electric motor drive.

The global energy recovery devices market is mainly driven by the rising demand of energy recovery devices in seawater reverse osmosis desalination as well as brackish water reverse osmosis desalination facility. Increasing applications and technological advancements will provide great opportunities for the growth of energy recovery device. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the Energy recovery devices market for the forecast period (2015-2025).

Global Energy recovery devices market is segmented by product type, application, and by region.

Energy recovery devices By Product Type:

Reverse Turbine

Pelton Wheel

Pressure Exchanger

Work Exchanger

Electric Motor Drive

Energy recovery devices By Application:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others (Hotels, cruise ships, power plants, island bottlers, farm operations, small municipalities, mobile and containerized water desalination solutions)

Energy recovery devices By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia pacific (APEJ)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global Energy recovery devices market is estimated to witness a considerable growth for the forecast period (2015 to 2025). North America and European region are the leading market for Energy recovery devices. According to FMI’s forecast, the Energy recovery devices market in Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. FMI forecasts the Asia-Pacific region to be the fastest growing region for Energy recovery devices market for the forecast period due to increasing demand for Energy recovery devices for seawater reverse osmosis in this region.

Key players in the global Energy recovery devices market focus on innovations and technological advancements, in order to outperform competitors. Companies in this market are focusing on finding newer applications and newer technologies for Energy recovery devices, to expand their reach and grow their market share. The market for energy recovery devices is competitive as there is an increasing demand for fresh water and this market is constantly expanding.