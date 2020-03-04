Energy Measurement ICs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

As technology is growing and, energy measurement applications are widely replacing the traditional utility meters. Demand for electricity for various applications inside home, office or in manufacturing places are increasing and need for smart management have arisen. Energy measurement Ics Market are used in components such as smart plugs, smart appliances where it redirects the power with a circuit and releases only amount of electricity which is needed. This helps in better management of electricity and effective utilization. Global energy management ICs market has been valued at US HIGH million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $HIGH million by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of HIGH

Energy Measurement ICs Market Key Companies

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Cirrus Logic (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Linear Technology (U.S.), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.) Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Energy Measurement ICs Market.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Segmentation

The Energy Measurement ICs market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Function : Active energy (kWh), apparent energy (kVA), reactive energy (kVAR) and RMS Energy.

Segmentation By type: Single-Channel and Multi-Channel.

Segmentation By verticals: Smart plugs, Industrial, Power monitors for servers, Smart appliances, Smart Homes, Smart Cities among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of energy measurement ICs appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global energy measurement ICs market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as Linear Technology (U.S.), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.) Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) and among others, in the region. Global Energy Measurement ICs market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market for energy measurement ICs market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023) due to increasing demand for mixed signal integration in electronics industry.

Intended Audience

IC Manufacturers

Electric Meter Manufactures

Power Generation Companies

Power Distribution Companies

Chip Manufacturers

Government

Smart ICs Suppliers and Manufactures

