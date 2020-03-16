Energy Management System Global Market 2019-2025: Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens AG, CA Technologies

This report analyzes the global Energy Management System market by software (utility EMS, industrial EMS, residential EMS), by solution (carbon energy management, demand response management, utility billing & customer information system), by verticals (IT & telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global energy management system market is expected to reach USD 89 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global energy management system market include:

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemens AG Ltd. (Germany)

• Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

• CA Technologies (U.S.)

• Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

• Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)

• Enernoc Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world