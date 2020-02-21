Energy Management System 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Energy Management System Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Energy Management System market by software (utility EMS, industrial EMS, residential EMS), by solution (carbon energy management, demand response management, utility billing & customer information system), by verticals (IT & telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global energy management system market is expected to reach USD 89 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global energy management system market include:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemens AG Ltd. (Germany)

• Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

• CA Technologies (U.S.)

• Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

• Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)

• Enernoc Inc. (U.S.)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861366-energy-management-system-market-research-report-forecast-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

On the basis of software, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Utility EMS

• Industrial EMS

• Residential EMS

On the basis of solution, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Carbon Energy Management

• Demand Response Management

• Utility Billing

• Customer Information System

On the basis of verticals, the global energy management system market has been categorized into the following segments:

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy & Power

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861366-energy-management-system-market-research-report-forecast-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SOFTWARE

6.2.1.1 UTILITY EMS

6.2.1.2 INDUSTRIAL EMS

6.2.1.3 RESIDENTIAL EMS

6.2.1.4 ENTERPRISE CARBON AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.5 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY SOLUTION

6.2.2.1 CARBON ENERGY MANAGEMENT

6.2.2.2 DEMAND RESPONSE MANAGEMENT

6.2.2.3 UTILITY BILLING AND CUSTOMER INFORMATION SYSTEM

6.2.3 BY VERTICAL

6.2.3.1 IT & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

6.2.3.2 POWER & ENERGY

6.2.3.3 HEALTHCARE

6.2.3.4 MANUFACTURING

6.2.3.5 OFFICE AND COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS

6.2.3.6 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (U.S.)

7.2.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.3 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.4 SIEMENS AG LTD. (GERMANY)

7.2.5 EATON CORPORATION PLC (IRELAND)

7.2.6 CA TECHNOLOGIES (U.S.)

7.2.7 EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.)

7.2.8 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD. (JAPAN)

7.2.9 CARMA INDUSTRIES INC. (CANADA)

7.2.10 ENERNOC INC. (U.S.)

7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SOFTWARE

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)