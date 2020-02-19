Energy Management Information Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Energy Management Information Systems Industry
Description
Owing to the increasing use of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, and supporting government policies and incentives associated with energy efficiency, the market is expected to witness considerable growth in the future. Currently, the world faces the problem of energy security and inefficient access to electricity because of which various initiatives are being taken to effectively manage the energy sources. Due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding extinction of conventional energy sources, it is necessary to shift toward the use of renewable energy sources. These concerns call for efficient energy management, which has prompted many countries to generate electricity through renewable sources. China emerged as the leader in the installed renewable energy capacity industry in 2016, with a combined capacity of 545.21 gigawatt. However, lack of skilled personnel challenges the market from growing exponentially.
The increasing demand for energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector, increasing installation of renewables in the industry, and rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are driving the Energy management system market globally.
In 2017, the global Energy Management Information Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Management Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Management Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Eaton
Siemens
GE
Etap
Wartsila
Rockwell Automation
Hitachi Consulting
Navigant Consulting
N.V. Nuon
Pepco Energy Services
IBM
Schneider Electric
Cisco Systems
Honeywell International
CA Technologies
Tendril
Utilities Direct
EnergyCAP
EnerNOC
Elster
Dynamic Energy Systems
Echelon
Ecobee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Marine
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Paper and Pulp
Metals and Mining
Utilities
Data Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Management Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Management Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Continued…
