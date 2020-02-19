Energy Management Information Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Energy Management Information Systems Industry

Description

Owing to the increasing use of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, and supporting government policies and incentives associated with energy efficiency, the market is expected to witness considerable growth in the future. Currently, the world faces the problem of energy security and inefficient access to electricity because of which various initiatives are being taken to effectively manage the energy sources. Due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding extinction of conventional energy sources, it is necessary to shift toward the use of renewable energy sources. These concerns call for efficient energy management, which has prompted many countries to generate electricity through renewable sources. China emerged as the leader in the installed renewable energy capacity industry in 2016, with a combined capacity of 545.21 gigawatt. However, lack of skilled personnel challenges the market from growing exponentially.

The increasing demand for energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector, increasing installation of renewables in the industry, and rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are driving the Energy management system market globally.

In 2017, the global Energy Management Information Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Management Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Management Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Etap

Wartsila

Rockwell Automation

Hitachi Consulting

Navigant Consulting

N.V. Nuon

Pepco Energy Services

IBM

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Honeywell International

CA Technologies

Tendril

Utilities Direct

EnergyCAP

EnerNOC

Elster

Dynamic Energy Systems

Echelon

Ecobee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Mining

Utilities

Data Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Management Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Management Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Management Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Management Information Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Paper and Pulp

1.5.6 Metals and Mining

1.5.7 Utilities

1.5.8 Data Centers

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Management Information Systems Market Size

2.2 Energy Management Information Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy Management Information Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Energy Management Information Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

