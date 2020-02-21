Energy Harvesting Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.

For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue market.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Energy Harvesting revenue market scale was from 279.17 million US dollars to $ 442.77 million with an average growth rate of 12.22%. At Present, the Energy Harvesting market mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Among them, North America is the largest consumption region with a market share of 36.12% in terms of revenue in 2017.

The global Energy Harvesting market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Harvesting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Harvesting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Cypress Semiconductor

Wurth Electronics

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Fujitsu

Enocean

Silicon Labs

Laird Thermal Systems

Cymbet

Mide Technology

Alta Devices

Powercast

MicroGen Systems

Micropelt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Photovoltaic

Thermoelectric

Piezo

Electrodynamic

Segment by Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Building & Home

WSN

Security

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Energy Harvesting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Harvesting

1.2 Energy Harvesting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Harvesting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Photovoltaic

1.2.3 Thermoelectric

1.2.4 Piezo

1.2.5 Electrodynamic

1.3 Energy Harvesting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Energy Harvesting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Building & Home

1.3.5 WSN

1.3.6 Security

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Energy Harvesting Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Energy Harvesting Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Energy Harvesting Market Size

1.5.1 Global Energy Harvesting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Energy Harvesting Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Harvesting Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maxim Integrated

7.2.1 Maxim Integrated Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maxim Integrated Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cypress Semiconductor

7.3.1 Cypress Semiconductor Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cypress Semiconductor Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wurth Electronics

7.4.1 Wurth Electronics Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wurth Electronics Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Analog Devices

7.5.1 Analog Devices Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Analog Devices Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Microchip Technology

7.6.1 Microchip Technology Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Microchip Technology Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Energy Harvesting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Energy Harvesting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Energy Harvesting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

