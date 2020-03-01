ENERGY-EFFICIENT WINDOW GLASS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Energy-efficient Window Glass Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Energy-efficient Window Glass Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Energy-efficient Window Glass Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Energy-efficient Window Glass market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Energy-efficient Window Glass.

This report researches the worldwide Energy-efficient Window Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Energy-efficient Window Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Energy-efficient Window Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Energy-efficient Window Glass in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

SCHOTT Ag (Germany)

Energy-efficient Window Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Double

Double low-e

Double gas-filled

Double low-e, gas-filled

Triple

Ripple low-e

Triple gas-filled

Triple low-e, gas-filled

Others

Energy-efficient Window Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Energy-efficient Window Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Energy-efficient Window Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Energy-efficient Window Glass Manufacturers

Energy-efficient Window Glass Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Energy-efficient Window Glass Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Double

1.4.3 Double low-e

1.4.4 Double gas-filled

1.4.5 Double low-e, gas-filled

1.4.6 Triple

1.4.7 Ripple low-e

1.4.8 Triple gas-filled

1.4.9 Triple low-e, gas-filled

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Production

2.1.1 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Energy-efficient Window Glass Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Energy-efficient Window Glass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Energy-efficient Window Glass Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

8.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. (France) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy-efficient Window Glass

8.1.4 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

8.2.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy-efficient Window Glass

8.2.4 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

8.3.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy-efficient Window Glass

8.3.4 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

8.4.1 PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy-efficient Window Glass

8.4.4 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 SCHOTT Ag (Germany)

8.5.1 SCHOTT Ag (Germany) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy-efficient Window Glass

8.5.4 Energy-efficient Window Glass Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

