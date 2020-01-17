Energy Drinks Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Description:-

Energy drinks are a beverage designed to increase mental alertness and physical performances for consumers by the addition of caffeine and typically other additives, such as vitamins, taurine, herbal supplements, creatine, sugars, and guarana.

They often contain high levels of caffeine in combination with other ingredients such as taurine, guarana, and B vitamins. These products include: Rockstar, Red Bull, Monster, NOS, and many others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Energy Drinks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the United States market, energy drinks manufacturers scatter distribution. The production market share of America West and America South is about 38%, 30%, respectively, and the sales share of America South is 30.8% in 2014. The key companies in energy drink market include Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, and National Beverage.

The worldwide market for Energy Drinks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Red Bull

Monster

Rockstar

Pepsico

Big Red

Arizona

National Beverage

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials Marketing

Vital Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Energy Drinks

Energy Shots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Athlete

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Energy Drinks market.

Chapter 1, to describe Energy Drinks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Energy Drinks, with sales, revenue, and price of Energy Drinks, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Energy Drinks, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

…….

