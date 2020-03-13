Energy Drinks in Latin America Market 2019 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Description:-

The analysts forecast the energy drinks market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The energy drinks market in Latin America has been rapidly growing over the last few years, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market’s growth can be attributed to a number of drivers; some being the increased consumption of energy drinks among the younger population, launch of energy drinks with natural ingredients, and the inclusion of new types and flavors in energy drinks. Since energy drinks have a high content of caffeine and other stimulants, most consumers use them to stay alert at workplaces and playing fields.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the energy drinks market in Latin America for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Colombia

• Mexico

The report, Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Grupo Petrópolis

• Monster Energy

• PepsiCo

• Red Bull

Other prominent vendors

• AJE

• Corporación Lindley

• Empresas Polar

• Montevideo Refrescos

• Brasil Beverages

• Postobon

• Quala

Market driver

• Increasing urbanization in Latin America

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Negative image of energy drinks among consumers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Launch of energy drinks made using natural ingredients

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Energy drinks market in Latin America

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Sparkling energy drinks market in Latin America

Still energy drinks market in Latin America

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Key leading countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Launch of energy drinks with natural ingredients

Increased scope of the organized distribution channel

Increasing use of energy drinks in bars

ontinued……

