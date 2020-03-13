Energy Drinks in Latin America Market 2019 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Description:-
The analysts forecast the energy drinks market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the period 2017-2021.
The energy drinks market in Latin America has been rapidly growing over the last few years, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market’s growth can be attributed to a number of drivers; some being the increased consumption of energy drinks among the younger population, launch of energy drinks with natural ingredients, and the inclusion of new types and flavors in energy drinks. Since energy drinks have a high content of caffeine and other stimulants, most consumers use them to stay alert at workplaces and playing fields.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the energy drinks market in Latin America for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Chile
• Colombia
• Mexico
The report, Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Grupo Petrópolis
• Monster Energy
• PepsiCo
• Red Bull
Other prominent vendors
• AJE
• Corporación Lindley
• Empresas Polar
• Montevideo Refrescos
• Brasil Beverages
• Postobon
• Quala
Market driver
• Increasing urbanization in Latin America
Market challenge
• Negative image of energy drinks among consumers
Market trend
• Launch of energy drinks made using natural ingredients
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market overview
- Energy drinks market in Latin America
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Sparkling energy drinks market in Latin America
- Still energy drinks market in Latin America
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Key leading countries
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Venezuela
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Launch of energy drinks with natural ingredients
- Increased scope of the organized distribution channel
- Increasing use of energy drinks in bars
ontinued……
