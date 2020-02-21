Energy Drinks 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Energy Drinks Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Energy Drinks Market by type (non-alcoholic and alcoholic), packaging (cartons, bottles, cans and others), distribution channel, by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global energy drinks market include:

Red Bull GmbH (Australia)

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan)

• PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.)

• Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.)

• Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lucozade (U.K)

• Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

• Amway Corporation (U.S)

• Arizona Beverages (U.S.)

• Living Essentials LLC (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Others

On the basis of type, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Non-alcoholic

• Alcoholic

On the basis of packaging, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cartons

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:

Supermarkets

• Convenience store

• Vending

• Drug stores

• Sport nutrition chains

• Mass merchandiser

On the basis of region, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Type

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

4.1.4 End-Users

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics Of Global Energy Drinks Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Trends/Packagings

Global Energy Drinks Market, By Packaging

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cartons

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

6.3 Bottles

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

6.4 Cans

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 Global Energy Drinks Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Alcoholic

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

7.3 Alcoholic

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 Global Energy Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supermarkets

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.3 Convenience Store

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.4 Vending

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.5 Drug Stores

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.6 Sports Nutrition Chains

8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.7 Mass Merchandiser

8.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

8.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

9. Global Energy Drinks Market, By Region

……… Company Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Strategy

10.3 Key Development Analysis

(Expansions/Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures/New Product Developments/Agreements/Investments) Company Profiles

11.1 Red Bull GmbH.(Australia)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Updates

11.1.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.1.6 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan)

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Updates

11.2.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.2.6 SWOT Analysis

11.3 PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Updates

11.3.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.3.4 Strategy

11.3.5 Key Developments

11.3.6 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.)

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Updates

11.4.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.4 Strategy

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.4.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.)

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Updates

11.5.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.5.4 Strategy

11.5.5 Key Developments

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Lucozade (U.K)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Updates

11.6.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.6.4 Strategy

11.6.5 Key Developments

11.6.6 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Coco Cola Company (U.S.)

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Updates

11.7.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.7.4 Strategy

11.7.5 Key Developments

11.7.6 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Amway Corporation(U.S)

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Updates

11.8.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.8.4 Strategy

11.8.5 Key Developments

11.8.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

